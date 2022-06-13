Michael Jackson's Kids Paris And Prince Pay Tribute To Dad At Tony Awards

Paris Jackson and her brother Prince Jackson attend the 75th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Call them Jackson two: Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson turned the Tony Awards into a family affair.

The sibling duo appeared at the 75th annual ceremony on Sunday night in New York City to spotlight “MJ: The Musical,” the jukebox musical about their father, Michael Jackson, which garnered 10 nominations at this year’s ceremony, including Best New Musical and Best Book of a Musical.

Paris, 24, and Prince, 25, the two children of the late singer and his ex-wife Debbie Rowe, took the stage early on in the show to sweetly introduce a performance from the production.

“A lot of people seem to think our dad changed popular music forever — and who are we to disagree? But what people may not know is he loved musicals, on film and on the stage,” said Prince. “That’s why we are so incredibly honored to introduce the night’s first nominee for best musical, ‘MJ,’ which, using many of his iconic hits, looks at the complexities and brilliance of our father’s process.”

🎥 | Paris and Prince Jackson introducing #MJTheMusical at the Tony Awards, 2022. pic.twitter.com/Ahuk2xWmWW — 𝘕𝘈𝘌𝘋 ◡̈ (@mjjNAED) June 13, 2022

Dressed in a flowing blush pink gown, Paris then added,” This number showcases that creative process as he builds a dance routine, step by unforgettable step, to one of his best loved hits.”

“Drawing on some of the influences who helped inspire his signature style,” she continued. “So it is our great honor to introduce Tony nominee Myles Frost and the remarkable cast of ‘MJ.’”

Frost and company then delivered a show-stopping rendition of “Smooth Criminal.”

Tonys, are you OK after that performance from @MJtheMusical? Because we're going to need a minute. #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/IemTtavRCv — CBS (@CBS) June 13, 2022

Michael Jackson was also the father to Bigi Jackson, formerly known as Blanket, 20, who made a rare appearance alongside his two siblings in a Good Morning Britain interview last year.

Earlier in the evening, Paris was photographed embracing Frost, who received positive reviews for his portrayal of the pop icon, on the red carpet before posing for photos together.

Prince Jackson, Myles Frost, and Paris Jackson attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Written by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning Lynn Nottage and produced in coordination with the late singer’s estate, “MJ: The Musical” chronicles a pivotal moment in Jackson’s life, as he rehearses for the 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

