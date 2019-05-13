﻿Prince Jackson celebrated a happy occasion over the weekend ― nearly 10 years after his pop star dad’s death.

The eldest child of Michael Jackson graduated cum laude from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, posting images of the event that included a rare glimpse of his brother Blanket and warm moments with 89-year-old grandmother Katherine Jackson. (Be sure to click through all the images in the gallery.)

“Honestly I can’t tell you if all of it was worth it yet but I am proud of my degree as I believe it is a testament to my dedication and discipline,” Prince wrote on his Instagram entry, posted Sunday.

Prince, 22, thanked family members, especially cousin T.J. Jackson (son of Tito), Prince’s guardian who urged him to keep pursuing his degree when he wanted to quit. (Katherine Jackson was also his guardian until 2017.)

Sister Paris Jackson, 21, appeared in an Instagram story picture with Prince, who was still wearing his graduation stole at a different location.

Among the Instagram images, above, is a photo of Prince (born Michael Joseph Jackson Jr.) standing next to a shy-looking Blanket and a clip of Prince hugging Jackson family matriarch Katherine Jackson.

Blanket, 17, has mostly avoided public life and attends a private school in Los Angeles, E! reported. When Blanket was a baby, Michael Jackson infamously dangled him off a balcony.

The superstar “Billie Jean” singer’s legacy has been deteriorating since this year’s release of a documentary examining his alleged child molesting. “Leaving Neverland” includes interviews with alleged victims Wade Robson and James Safechuck.