Michael Jackson's Alleged Child Molesting Has Been A Joke To Comedians

Despite the horrifying claims against Michael Jackson spotlighted in the new documentary “Leaving Neverland,” comedians have long mined his alleged child molesting for laughs.

Funnymen such as Jay Leno, Chris Rock and Howard Stern crafted punchlines out of the scandal. And they did it unapologetically.

In a Conan O’Brien bit after Jackson was found not guilty in his 2005 molestation trial, the talk show host “interviewed” a fake Jackson, with someone else mouthing the words coming from his lips.

“I never imagined in a million years that 12 adults would get me off,” the pretend Jackson said.