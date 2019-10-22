Michael Jordan Says Stephen Curry 'Not A Hall Of Famer Yet'; Fans Revolt

Maybe it was the tequila talking.

Michael Jordan said Monday that Warriors star Stephen Curry is not Hall of Fame-worthy yet. (See the full segment above.)

In a segment on “Today” with Craig Melvin, Jordan sipped tequila and noted that the all-time list of players he would want to play with in a pickup game remains Hakeem Olajuwon, Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen and James Worthy, Sports Illustrated reported.

“So, Steph Curry shouldn’t be offended when he watches this?” Melvin asked.

“I hope not. He’s still a great player. Not a Hall of Famer yet, though,” Jordan replied. “He’s not.”

MJ says Steph Curry isn’t a Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/diQyNi75dk — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) October 22, 2019

Jordan, arguably the reigning G.O.A.T. of basketball, was smiling ― at the notion that he touched a nerve and provoked a Twitter meltdown?

Curry’s accomplishments offer a strong argument for the Basketball Hall of Fame, even if his career were to end today: In 10 seasons, he’s a two-time MVP, three-time NBA champ and six-time All-Star Game selection. He averages 23.5 points a game and shoots a strong 43.6 percent from beyond the arc (and some of his 3-pointers are really long-range) and 90.5 percent from the free-throw line.

The floor is yours, Twitter:

Michael Jordan must be smoking them e-cigarettes. I don’t even really want to entertain this ridiculousness. Stephen Curry would be first ballot Hall of Fame’er today! No doubt! @StephenCurry30 #DubNation #Warriors pic.twitter.com/1XjeZQhw0r — Gerren Peterson (@GerrenPeterson) October 22, 2019

MJ was loaded 🤣😂 https://t.co/28JJn6n9KL — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) October 22, 2019

Michael Jordan low key a hater of talented ball players.. smh.. @StephenCurry30 , don’t need me telling you this, you’re 100% a hall of famer, 10 out of 10 times. 1st ballot HOF... @MichaelJordaan come on Mr. 6-0 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — nelson hatake (@iamnelsonrivera) October 22, 2019

Michael Jordan is an elite level hater. But watch fans say that he's just still 'ultra competitive.'



Steph Curry could have missed 2 seasons and retired yesterday and still be a Hall of Famer.

pic.twitter.com/UVyIkFuH8b — Justin (@SoCalJCred) October 22, 2019

Maybe Michael Jordan was being playful, I don't know. But it's absurd, based on precedent, to suggest former @DavidsonMBB superstar @StephenCurry30 hasn't already done more than enough in the NBA to end up in the Hall of Fame: https://t.co/juxRoNIa43 — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) October 22, 2019

So, Michael Jordan doesn’t think Steph Curry is a HOFer currently...this is the guy that has been evaluating talent for the Hornets 😂😭 no wonder they’ve been bad for years pic.twitter.com/3pjj8jGlUB — DailySportsDosage (@OfficalDSD) October 22, 2019

Steph Curry looking at Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/8peg6jIyf9 — Cameron Grant (@IAmCoolerCam101) October 22, 2019