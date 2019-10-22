Michael Jordan Says Stephen Curry 'Not A Hall Of Famer Yet'; Fans Revolt

Maybe it was the tequila talking.
Michael Jordan said Monday that Warriors star Stephen Curry is not Hall of Fame-worthy yet. (See the full segment above.)
In a segment on “Today” with Craig Melvin, Jordan sipped tequila and noted that the all-time list of players he would want to play with in a pickup game remains Hakeem Olajuwon, Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen and James Worthy, Sports Illustrated reported.
“So, Steph Curry shouldn’t be offended when he watches this?” Melvin asked.
“I hope not. He’s still a great player. Not a Hall of Famer yet, though,” Jordan replied. “He’s not.”
Jordan, arguably the reigning G.O.A.T. of basketball, was smiling ― at the notion that he touched a nerve and provoked a Twitter meltdown?
Curry’s accomplishments offer a strong argument for the Basketball Hall of Fame, even if his career were to end today: In 10 seasons, he’s a two-time MVP, three-time NBA champ and six-time All-Star Game selection. He averages 23.5 points a game and shoots a strong 43.6 percent from beyond the arc (and some of his 3-pointers are really long-range) and 90.5 percent from the free-throw line.
