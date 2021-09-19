Michael K. Williams Honored At Emmys With Sweet Tribute By Kerry Washington

Actor Michael K. Williams, who died earlier this month, was honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony on Sunday night with a special tribute.

The actor, who had been nominated for his role as Montrose Freeman on “Lovecraft Country” in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, was praised by presenter Kerry Washington before she announced the nominees for the category.

Washington called Williams a “brilliantly talented actor and generous human being.”

“Michael, I know you’re here; you wouldn’t miss this. Your excellence and artistry will endure. We love you,” said Washington ahead of announcing the winner, Tobias Menzies for “The Crown.”

Prior to the show, fellow “The Wire” alum Wendell Pierce also shared some love for the late actor on Twitter:

Tonight at the Emmys, I hope they honor my friend. God Bless Michael K. Williams pic.twitter.com/ztm8065ZK9 — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) September 19, 2021

Williams has been nominated for an Emmy on four other occasions, including for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for “Bessie” in 2015, “The Night Of” in 2016 and “When They See Us” in 2019. He also received an Emmy nomination for producing “Raised in the System,” a 2018 Vice documentary about Dominic Dupont, who “served more than 20 years in prison for murder before his sentence was commuted by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017 — and called for reforms to address America’s system of mass incarceration,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Williams was 54 when he was found dead in his apartment in Brooklyn, New York, earlier this month. The cause of his death is still under investigation.