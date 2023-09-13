What's Hot

ESPN's Michael Kay Profusely Apologizes For 'Huge Mistake' In Scoop On NFL Coach

"I feel sorry for any pain I might have caused that family by insinuating anything," the ESPN Radio host said.
ESPN Radio host Michael Kay apologized on Tuesday for reporting that New York Giants football coach Brian Daboll hosted a big party the night before the team lost at home to Dallas, 40-0, in their NFL season opener.

Kay suggested that the bash reflected on the Giants’ overconfidence and opined that coaches “just don’t do that.”

Just one problem: Kay later discovered it was an afternoon birthday party for Daboll’s 6-year-old son.

Kay owned his “huge mistake.”

“I need to make a heartfelt apology to Brian Daboll,” Kay said Tuesday. “I should have done more work. I’m a complete ass for doing this, and I feel sorry for any pain I might have caused that family by insinuating anything. But I found out later it was a party for his 6-year-old, it was a birthday party.”

“I should have dug deeper,” Kay continued, “and I didn’t think it was going to be a big thing, but it became sort of a big thing last night, and I want to cut it off at the legs and say that is on me, and I was irresponsible because I didn’t check it out further and I apologize to anybody that was impacted by my flippant remark about a party at his house.”

“I just feel like a complete idiot,” he added.

Kay thought he had a post-game scoop when he reported on the party Monday.

“I have it on good authority that Brian Daboll had a huge party at his house on Saturday night. This is true,” Kay said. “You’re not throwing a big party if you’re about to get your butt kicked by the Cowboys.”

He added that the Giants “didn’t even show up” to the game, which he described as a “blowout.”

“There’s no way the head coach of a team throws a huge party like that the night before the opener if they think that there’s a chance that they’re going to get blown out. They just don’t do that,” he said.

Earlier this year Kay, also a Yankees announcer, generated controversy when he threatened to get a producer fired on the air.

