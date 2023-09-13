LOADING ERROR LOADING

ESPN Radio host Michael Kay apologized on Tuesday for reporting that New York Giants football coach Brian Daboll hosted a big party the night before the team lost at home to Dallas, 40-0, in their NFL season opener.

Kay suggested that the bash reflected on the Giants’ overconfidence and opined that coaches “just don’t do that.”

Advertisement

Just one problem: Kay later discovered it was an afternoon birthday party for Daboll’s 6-year-old son.

Kay owned his “huge mistake.”

“I need to make a heartfelt apology to Brian Daboll,” Kay said Tuesday. “I should have done more work. I’m a complete ass for doing this, and I feel sorry for any pain I might have caused that family by insinuating anything. But I found out later it was a party for his 6-year-old, it was a birthday party.”

“I should have dug deeper,” Kay continued, “and I didn’t think it was going to be a big thing, but it became sort of a big thing last night, and I want to cut it off at the legs and say that is on me, and I was irresponsible because I didn’t check it out further and I apologize to anybody that was impacted by my flippant remark about a party at his house.”

“I just feel like a complete idiot,” he added.

ESPN radio personality Michael Kay, left, apologized to New York Giants coach Brian Daboll, right, after criticizing him for hosting what turned out to be a birthday party for his 6-year-old son the day before the Giants' season opener. Getty

Advertisement

Kay thought he had a post-game scoop when he reported on the party Monday.

“I have it on good authority that Brian Daboll had a huge party at his house on Saturday night. This is true,” Kay said. “You’re not throwing a big party if you’re about to get your butt kicked by the Cowboys.”

He added that the Giants “didn’t even show up” to the game, which he described as a “blowout.”

“There’s no way the head coach of a team throws a huge party like that the night before the opener if they think that there’s a chance that they’re going to get blown out. They just don’t do that,” he said.