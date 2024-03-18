Michael Keaton Spills On 'Beetlejuice' Sequel Co-Star Jenna Ortega: 'She's Just Got It'

Michael Keaton showed nothing but respect for Jenna Ortega ahead of the release of the “Beetlejuice” sequel.
The actor, who stars as in Tim Burton’s original 1988 film, is set to reprise his role as the titular character in the long-awaited follow-up “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”
“Oh man, she’s good, she’s just got it, you know? She’s got the tone,” Keaton told Entertainment Tonight.
“She showed up and just immediately knew what the tone was and just slipped in like she does every day. She’s really special.”
The Burton-directed “Beetlejuice” sequel, set to hit theaters on Sept. 6, looks to see the returns of Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara to the roles of Lydia and Delia Deetz, respectively.
Ortega will join the “Beetlejuice” universe as Lydia’s daughter Astrid and will reunite with Burton, who directed half of the episodes on the first season of “Wednesday.”
She told Vanity Fair last month that the film shoot in Vermont, which included a house rebuilt on the same site as the one in the original film, felt like a “celebration of everyone being back together and doing practical effects again.”
“It was probably the happiest I had ever seen Tim on a set, where he’s clapping at the monitor and shouting and laughing, which was really, really endearing,” Ortega said.
Keaton, in a recent interview for SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show,” said he “confidently” can declare that the sequel is great.
“The other one was so fun and exciting visually. It’s all that but really kind of beautiful and interestingly emotional here and there. I wasn’t ready for that,” he explained.