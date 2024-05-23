EntertainmentDonald Trump2024 electionsMichael Kosta

Michael Kosta Thinks Donald Trump's Latest Wild Claim Totally Backfired

“I’ve never heard Joe Biden sound so f**king cool in my whole life," said the "Daily Show" host.
Lee Moran
“The Daily Show” host Michael Kosta on Wednesday argued why he believes Donald Trump’s wild claim that President Joe Biden was ready to assassinate him has backfired on the former president.

Trump on Tuesday tried to spin the standard boilerplate text on the FBI search warrant used in the 2022 classified documents raid on his Mar-a-Lago home — which authorized the use of deadly force if required — into a campaign fundraising email claim that Biden was “locked & loaded ready to take me out & put my family in danger.”

“Holy shit!” said Kosta. “Locked and loaded? Ready to take me out?”

“I’ve never heard Joe Biden sound so fucking cool in my whole life. I’ve always thought of him as a doddering old man. But Donald Trump makes him look like one of the ‘Expendables,’” he zinged.

“The rest of you take what you want but leave the orange man to me,” Kosta then impersonated Biden as saying.

Watch below:

