Michael Kosta Finds Incredibly Twisted Hunter Biden Solution To Beat Trump

Michael Kosta wants Democrats to make a little pivot in President Joe Biden’s flagging campaign against Donald Trump: Replace the incumbent with his son, Hunter Biden.
“Hunter Biden 2024,” the “Daily Show” correspondent said on Monday. “You don’t even have to change the signs.”
Fast-forward to 7:30 to hear Kosta’s batty scenario:
Guest host Kal Penn approved the idea despite the younger Biden being hit last week with a new indictment for tax evasion after spending the “money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes,” prosecutors alleged.
Kosta twisted the son’s legal mess into a “big problem” for Republicans. He repeatedly praised Hunter Biden as “so f***ing cool” for his alleged debauchery, calling him a “one-man episode of ‘Entourage.’”
“If voters start to think of Joe as the kind of guy who can snowplow coke with Hunter in the champagne room, well, that destroys the Republican narrative,” Kosta reasoned. “He’s not Sleepy Joe. He’s wide-eyed, energetic Joe.”
“Hunter’s got Lambos, porn, sweet clothes. What’s Trump got? A golf cart, high cholesterol and indictments,” Kosta continued.
“Hunter isn’t even the person running against Trump,” Penn interjected.
“That’s right. Which is why I agree with you, Kal, that he should be,” Kosta replied. “People always say they like Biden, but they wish he were younger. Well, you got your wish, Democrats. Hunter Biden 2024. You don’t even have to change the signs.”
Penn was sold, saying, “That’s sounds so fucking cool!”