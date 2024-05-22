EntertainmentDonald TrumpDaily ShowMichael Kosta

'What?!': Michael Kosta Sarcastically Stunned To Learn Trump Was 'Full Of S**t'

"That's not the Donald Trump I know, and I played full contact hockey without a helmet this morning," the "Daily Show" correspondent quipped.
Josephine Harvey
By 

Assignment Editor, HuffPost

Daily Show” correspondent Michael Kosta oozed sarcasm Tuesday as he expressed shock that Donald Trump did not follow through on his repeated claims he would testify in his criminal hush money trial.

The defense rested on Tuesday. The former president did not testify.

“What? What? What?!” Kosta exclaimed. “After talking such a big game, he’s not testifying? So he’s doing the opposite of what he told us he was gonna do, over and over again?”

“That’s not the Donald Trump I know, and I played full contact hockey without a helmet this morning,” he continued.

“But it’s just so peculiar that outside the courtroom, with his legal pads of notes, he just talks and talks and talks. But then if you ask him to walk just a few feet inside the courtroom, and to swear to tell the truth under penalty of law, suddenly he’s afraid to speak.”

He added, “What’s the difference? Is it the fluorescent lighting? I mean, I hate to even come to this conclusion, but is it possible that Donald Trump is full of shit?”

Watch below via “The Daily Show.”

