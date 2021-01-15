A Washington Post photographer managed to capture a clear, partial image of notes that My Pillow CEO Michael Lindell — otherwise known as the “My Pillow guy” — carried into the West Wing on Friday. They included the chilling words “Insurrection Act” and “martial law.”

Observers have feared that outgoing President Donald Trump could invoke the Insurrection Act to declare martial law and mobilize the military in a coup to override the democratic presidential election.

Based on the notes, Lindell, a multi-millionaire and avid Trump supporter who is also the TV pitchman of My Pillow USA, appeared to be about to discuss that very tactic with the White House. Trump was impeached for a second time on Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection.”

“Insurrection Act now as a result of the assault on the—” is one of the snippets from Lindell’s notes that Post photographer Jabin Botsford captured on camera, followed by “martial law if necessary upon the first hint of any—” on the next line of text.

@MyPillowUSA CEO Michael Lindell shows off his notes before going into the West Wing at the White House on Friday, Jan 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/AY6AyJNSyE — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) January 15, 2021

Other visible phrases included “be taken immediately to save the Constitution,” “done massive research on these issues,” and “Foreign Interference in the election. Trigger ... powers. Make clear this is China/Iran.”

There was also a notation: “Move Kash Patel to Acting CIA,” apparently meaning “acting CIA director.” Patel, a GOP operative and attorney, is currently the chief of staff for acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller.

Lindell’s visit to the White House was brief, reported Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, citing an unnamed source. He was reportedly escorted to White House counsel Pat Cipollone’s office, though apparently did not meet with Cipollone.

Lindell told Haberman that the notes he was carrying were from an attorney, whom he did not identify. He denied there was anything about martial law in the notes, though quite clearly, those words appear in the photo.

Lindell told The Daily Beast he met with White House attorneys who said they would “look into” his suggestions. It’s unclear if he met with the president, but Haberman tweeted that Trump “wasn’t really entertaining what Lindell was saying,” citing an administration official.

Like other extremist Trump supporters, Lindell has relentlessly repeated the baseless claims that the president lost a “rigged” election. He insisted on Thursday in a Facebook post that Trump would be president for “4 more years.”

Twitter critics didn’t much like the idea of the president plotting with a bedding manufacturer about a military coup.

It says martial law wtf — Sean O'Leary (@stholeary) January 15, 2021

🚨👀🚨Just a routine White House visit by the Pillow Guy — in a late Friday appeal to Trump —recommending nothing less than overthrow of the gov’t by Trump declaring actual martial law under cover & color of a national emergency while Trump is still President. 🚨👀🚨 — Thomas Drake (@Thomas_Drake1) January 15, 2021

Very fast effort to transcribe. Here's what I got. pic.twitter.com/N0fqhByHaJ — Wes Beal (@wesbeal) January 15, 2021

Honestly, a CEO of a company which makes bedding products being a driving force behind the attempted destruction of the republic is exactly what this season needed. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) January 15, 2021

Starting to think no lessons were learned. — Rich Swinton 🇺🇸 (@RicoSuaveJD) January 15, 2021

HuffPost could not immediately reach Lindell for comment.