'Spinal Tap' Star Michael McKean Shares Deleted Scene Fans Will Go Ape For

David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) And Nigel Tufnell (Christopher Guest) in the 1984 classic mockumentary, "This Is Spinal Tap." Brian Rasic via Getty Images

Actor Michael McKean turned 75 on Monday and he spent part of the day writing to his well-wishers on Twitter. But one person shared a gift that all of his fans could enjoy: a deleted scene from the 1984 classic mockumentary, “This Is Spinal Tap.”

The scene was an extra on some of the film’s home video releases and featured a lengthy discussion about what apes eat.

But McKean ― who plays lead singer David St. Hubbins ― told podcaster Bob Cesca that he hadn’t seen it before:

Wow, thanks. Unseen by me, anyway, Lo these many years. https://t.co/XpgmUkVZIo — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) October 17, 2022

Here’s a YouTube link for easier viewing:

McKean also shared a birthday photo:

Shown here with the uncluttered mind of a tot.

(photo: @1SpencerGarrett) pic.twitter.com/Dp0QfdjeQD — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) October 18, 2022

Along with “This Is Spinal Tap,” McKean has nearly 200 credits in TV, film and on the stage. He’s starred in “Laverne & Shirley,” “Saturday Night Live” and ― more recently ― was nominated for an Emmy for his role in “Better Call Saul.” He’s also played a key role in several of the ensemble films by “Spinal Tap” costar Christopher Guest, including “Best In Show” and “A Mighty Wind.”