Michael Moore lamented the constitutional rule that sets a minimum age of 35 for the president on Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word.”

The documentary filmmaker said it was “too bad” because, otherwise, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) would have been able to throw her hat into the ring.

Moore appeared to suggest, in a roundabout way, that the freshman lawmaker could be one of the only Democrats who could not only beat President Donald Trump but also “crush” him in a presidential race.

“She is the leader, everybody knows it, everybody feels it, she’s the leader of this mass movement,” he said.

