Michael Myers Has 1 Big Trump Regret In James Corden Spoof

“Halloween” killer Michael Myers shows no remorse for all the murders in a new spoof segment starring “The Late Late Show” host James Corden.

Instead, the fictional character’s biggest anguish is getting swept up in former President Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric and storming the U.S. Capitol as part of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“That was a huge mistake,” Corden says as Myers in the parody video released this week, which documents his journey from Democrat to Trump devotee and back again.

“I guess I got caught up with all the other people there wearing masks and costumes, that’s totally my vibe, but it just got so out of hand, so fast,” he explains, later concluding: “People can change — I totally condemn Donald Trump now.”