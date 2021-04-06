Infectious Disease Expert Explains Why Next COVID-19 Wave In U.S. Is Inevitable

Infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm on Monday warned of the inevitability of another new wave of the coronavirus sweeping across the United States.

“While vaccination is important, it is obviously a critical part of our long-term game plan, we’re not going to have enough vaccine, at the way we’re going, into the arms of enough Americans over the course of the next six to ten weeks, with this surge, that we’re going to stop it,” Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told CNN’s Erin Burnett.

“It’s just simply not going to happen,” he added.

Osterholm had earlier noted how some states, even where vaccination uptake has been high, are now experiencing an uptick in daily new infections.

As GOP-led states lift restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, new infections nationwide have now plateaued at around 65,000. It’s a detail that has troubled public health experts. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and top medical adviser of President Joe Biden, cautioned last week that now is “just not the time to pull back and declare premature victory.”

Osterholm on Sunday warned the forthcoming wave will more likely affect children, due to the prevalence of the more contagious B117 variant.

“Unlike the previous strains of the virus, we didn’t see children under eighth grade get infected often, or they were not frequently very ill,” he said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “Kids are playing a huge role in the transmission of this,” Osterholm added on Fox News.

Watch the interview here:

Infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm: “We’re not going to have enough vaccine at the way we’re going into the arms of enough Americans over the course of the next six to ten weeks with this surge that we’re going to stop it. It’s just simply not going to happen.” pic.twitter.com/KQW3bZ7A26 — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) April 5, 2021