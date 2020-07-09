‘We’re Back To Square Zero’ On Coronavirus, Warns Infectious Disease Expert

Infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm on Wednesday warned that many places in the United States experiencing a resurgence of the coronavirus are now “back to square zero” in terms of tackling its spread.

Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that the number of new daily infections are “only going to continue to rise” over the coming weeks.

“Many of these cases are already in the pipeline,” he noted.

Osterholm acknowledged how officials, including members of the White House’s coronavirus task force, are cautious about talking for the need of new lockdowns.

But “the bottom line is that we’re going to have to really clamp down back again,” he said.

“The countries that have successfully contained this virus were able to get it down to a level of 1 to 2 cases per 100,000 population, then testing and contact tracing will work,” Osterholm explained.

The U.S. recorded more than 1 million infections in the last month alone.

“In a situation like this, when the entire forest is on fire, all the testing and contact tracing in the world isn’t going to shut it down,” he added. “It’s going to have to take a lot of distancing issues and we’re back to square zero in a sense where we were in March for many of these locations.”

Here's a look at hotspots across the country where coronavirus cases are surging.



