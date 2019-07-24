Watch Teen Swimmer Shatter Michael Phelps' Longstanding World Record

Records are meant to be broken ― but maybe not like this.
Olympic swim king Michael Phelps held the world record in the 200 meter butterfly for 18 straight years, lowering it eight times overall, NBC Sports noted. He also won four golds in both the world championships and Olympics in the same event before retiring in 2016.
But 19-year-old Kristóf Milák of Hungary blew Phelps’ record out of the water at the FINA world championships Wednesday in Gwangju, South Korea.
Milak clocked 1 minute, 50.73 seconds ― 0.78 seconds faster than the last time Phelps broke his own standard in 2009.
That is flying. Check out Milák’s margin of victory:
Milák is the first teenager to win a world title in the event since ― who else? ― Phelps in 2003, The Associated Press reported.