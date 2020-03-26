Michael Rapaport Drops 24 F-Bombs In Angry Rant Against Coronavirus Revelers

Public health officials are urging people to remain inside as much as possible to prevent the spread of coronavirus, yet news footage shows crowded parks and beaches in some places. And actor Michael Rapaport is pretty pissed about the whole thing.

“Get your fucking ass in the house, you little, selfish motherfucker, you,” he said in now-viral video.

Spurred by scenes of packed parks, busy streets and crowded beaches, celebrities have been recording PSAs asking people to stay inside to stop the spread of the virus, which has now infected nearly 70,000 Americans and killed more than 1,000.

But Rapaport’s message was the bluntest of the bunch.

“Get your little, dirty, fucking grubby, selfish, YOLO fucking dumb tattooed faces in the fucking house,” he said, addressing younger people.

And parents? You’re not off the hook, either.

“Parents, get your fucking kids,” Rapaport said. “This nice guy shit? It’s done. Get your fucking kids in the fucking house.”

See his full message below:

It’s 930pm.... Do you know where the Fkc your children are?

Pandemic Public Service Announcement!!!



Banging Pandemic Proof @iamrapaport is here #MarchMadness #SurviveAndAdvance https://t.co/miHUOBvAqJ pic.twitter.com/fwoVXWiVzh — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 24, 2020