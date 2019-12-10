Michael Rapaport might want to think about getting into the nature films business.

The actor/comic shared a clip of himself narrating a viral 2015 fight between two moose in an Anchorage driveway, helping to make the old footage trend all over again thanks to his choice vocabulary.

“Ma! Come outside, there’s a fuckin’ moose or a buffalo or some shit,” he cries out. “They’re fighting!”

This is why I NEVER wanna go to my Mom’s house.

The original footage was shared by National Geographic in autumn 2015.

“Male moose tend to be more aggressive during this time of year, their annual rut cycle, when they spend virtually all their energy looking for females to impress and mate with,” the magazine noted at the time.