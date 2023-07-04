Actor Michael Rapaport says Donald Trump needs to take some advice from the iconic 1990 mob flick “Goodfellas.”

“Trump, take your pinch like a man,” he told the former president, referring to a scene in which young Henry Hill (Christopher Serrone) gets busted. Rather than name and blame the others, he accepts his fate.

Advertisement

“I’m proud of you,” mobster Jimmy Conway (Robert DeNiro) tells him after. “You took your first pinch like a man.”

But the outspoken actor said Trump’s going the other way.

“You’re whining. You’re complaining. You’re pointing fingers at everybody,” Rapaport said. “Take your pinch like a man. Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.”

He also warned Trump that there’s “a whole lot more coming” in terms of legal problems.

“August is gonna be a rough month for you,” he said in a nearly 20-minute rant against Trump, Kari Lake, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and others: