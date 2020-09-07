Actor Michael Rooker has declared victory over the coronavirus.

“My body has won the WAR!” the “Walking Dead” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” star wrote on Facebook recently alongside a photo of a negative COVID-19 result.

Rooker said he let his immune system do battle as he rode the ups and downs of the disease.

“I was either feeling like crap, or pretty dang good, semi human in fact,” he wrote. “So, just so y’all know the end result of all those daily battles has come to an end. My body has won the WAR! Covid put up a pretty good fight ... but bottom line, it ended up getting its ass knocked out! [by] my immune system.”

Rooker, 65, took no supplements and reasoned that the right course of action for him wasn’t much action at all.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that there aint a whole heck of a lot one can do externally, to fight off COVID-19 once it has gotten into your body,” he wrote. “This is my personal opinion, definitely not the conclusion of some scientific study. The real battle takes place internally, on a cellular level.”

He later described vanquishing the virus in boxing terms.

“1,2, punch to the head, 2 body shots and a left hook right upper-cut combination. End of story,” he wrote.

Rooker noted he quarantined in a trailer but did not offer specific details about his symptoms.

Another celebrity who recently revealed his diagnosis, Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh, said that his hallucinations were so intense that he broke with reality during his ICU stay.

Alyssa Milano said she suffered breathing difficulty, intense headaches and felt like she was dying.