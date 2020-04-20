Michael Jordan, the six-time NBA champion, five-time MVP and (many say) GOAT, apparently has nothing on “The Office” boss Michael Scott, winner of more than 17 Dundies.
As ESPN’s new documentary on Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, “The Last Dance,” grabs the headlines, the sports network issued a trailer Sunday for a faux documentary on Steve Carell’s character from the hit 2005-2013 comedy.
“What if I told you, the greatest Michael wasn’t Jordan?” the caption reads on the preview.
The clip features goofy highlights from Michael Scott’s warehouse basketball game in season 1 (2005). He couldn’t shoot, couldn’t defend ― all the more reason to celebrate his basketball immortality.
Carell retweeted the pretend project.
And here’s the original scene:
The real documentary, titled “The Last Dance” and focusing on the last of Jordan’s six championship seasons with the Chicago Bulls, premiered with its first two episodes on ESPN Sunday night, with eight more to follow. The cable station had planned to air it in June, coinciding with the NBA finals, but moved it up for viewers starved for sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.