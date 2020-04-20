As ESPN’s new documentary on Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, “The Last Dance,” grabs the headlines , the sports network issued a trailer Sunday for a faux documentary on Steve Carell ’s character from the hit 2005-2013 comedy.

The real documentary, titled “The Last Dance” and focusing on the last of Jordan’s six championship seasons with the Chicago Bulls, premiered with its first two episodes on ESPN Sunday night, with eight more to follow. The cable station had planned to air it in June, coinciding with the NBA finals, but moved it up for viewers starved for sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.