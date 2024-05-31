PoliticsDonald TrumpJoe Biden 2024 elections

‘Really?!?’: Michael Steele Stunned By ‘Boneheaded' Biden-On-Trump Advice

"What the hell are you people talking about?" asked the former Republican National Committee chair.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele took to task those people who have suggested President Joe Biden should keep quiet on Donald Trump’s hush money trial conviction.

The Wall Street Journal’s conservative editorial board argued this week — in an opinion piece published ahead of the former president’s conviction on Thursday — that Biden “is better advised to say nothing” because doing otherwise “will sound like an expression of satisfaction” and could play into Trump’s hands.

“What the hell are you people talking about?” Steele said on MSNBC during a panel discussion shortly before a jury found the presumptive GOP presidential nominee guilty on all 34 charges in the case.

“Really?!? He’s a convicted felon running for president,” Steele reminded viewers of Trump. “You mean to tell me I’m going to be quiet if I’m the opposing campaign about that? Of course not.”

“That is just boneheaded advice from some people who supposedly know politics who clearly don’t if that’s their solution to have the president basically say, ‘you know what I’m just going to ignore whatever happened to Trump as a candidate for office and pretend like it’s any other normal political cycle,’” he added. “It’s not. It won’t be. Period.”

Watch Steele’s comments from the 3-minute mark here:

