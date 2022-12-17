What's Hot

Politics
Donald TrumpMichael Steele

Ex-RNC Chair Reality-Checks Republicans With 8 Words About Donald Trump

Republicans need to have a "come to their heart moment,” said Michael Steele.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

“We do a lot of losing with him.”

With those eight words, former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele on Friday spelled out why he believes the GOP needs to reject former President Donald Trump and other forms of so-called Trumpism.

Trump at his core “is a carnival-barking, reality TV show character who happened to stumble into the White House with the help of a lot of Americans, some of whom want to put him back there,” Steele told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

Republicans need to have a “come to their heart moment” where they reject Trump and Trumpism “as a part of our Republican story because it’s not electable,” said Steele.

“The party is sitting there at the docks waiting for a ship to leave that’s got a thousand holes in it,” he added.

Watch Steele’s comments here:

