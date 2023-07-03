Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Exposes 'Utter Bulls**t' New Line In Trump's Speech

But one moment in particular stood out during his speech in South Carolina this weekend, according to Michael Steele, former Republican National Committee chair.

It’s a line recently added to his speeches referring to his arrest and indictment last month.

“They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom,” he told the crowd.

But Steele, a longtime Trump critic from the right, isn’t buying what he called “utter bullshit.”

He tweeted:

What utter bullshit. — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) July 2, 2023

As Steele suggests, the allegations against Trump have nothing to do with anyone else’s freedom. He was indicted on 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified materials and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them.

Others accused of similar crimes have been routinely prosecuted and sentenced to prison.

Just last month, a former FBI intelligence analyst was sentenced to nearly four years in prison after being convicted on some of the same charges that Trump is now facing.