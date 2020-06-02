Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, on Monday hammered President Donald Trump’s lack of leadership amid the national crises of the coronavirus pandemic and the protests that have erupted following the death of George Floyd.

Steele, appearing on MSNBC’s “Deadline White House,” suggested that “for some reason, there’s still this expectation that Donald Trump in a moment like this is going to respond” like his predecessors, such as Barack Obama.

Instead, Steele noted, “you have is a president who retreats to his bunker out of fear of what? I don’t know.” (Trump was reportedly rushed to an underground bunker on Friday as anti-racist protests took place in Washington, D.C.)

“He doesn’t step into that leadership, he repels from it and yet we still expect him to behave differently,” said Steele, who was chair of the RNC from 2009 to 2011.

“This president has shown us who he is,” he added. “He has told us over and over again what he believes. He does not believe in the ideals of this country.”

Check out Steele’s comments below:

"What you have is a president who retreats to his bunker out of fear of what? I don't know. He doesn't step into that leadership, he repels from it and yet we still expect him to behave differently. This president has shown us who he is" - @MichaelSteele w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/8WtfVr5IcJ — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) June 1, 2020