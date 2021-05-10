Former RNC Chair Says The GOP Has Hit Its 'Lowest Of Lows'

Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, said Sunday that the GOP is reeking of desperation as it clings to former President Donald Trump.

Steele, an MSNBC contributor and loud Trump critic, was asked on “The Sunday Show” to comment on Republicans’ fealty to the former president, which has become somewhat of a litmus test within the party.

“My, how the mighty have fallen and sunken to the lowest of lows that Donald Trump is your savior,” Steele said. “The reality of it is, Donald Trump, five years ago was someone that everyone was like, ‘why is he here?’ And now they’re kicking everyone else out of the room because he is here.”

House Republicans are preparing to purge Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her leadership position because she won’t support Trump or his election lies. MSNBC showed a clip of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who said last week that he’d always liked Cheney but he had determined that the GOP “can’t grow” without Trump.

Graham was not so positive about Trump prior to his election. In fact, during the 2016 campaign, he said that “we will get destroyed” if Trump became the nominee.

.@MichaelSteele and @tarapalmeri on how many Republicans still clinging to #DonaldTrump. Steele also answer's @CapehartJ's question: Are you still a Republican? #SundayShow pic.twitter.com/g2lSeuRYqw — The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (@TheSundayShow) May 9, 2021

“It speaks of desperation,” Steele said on Sunday. “Desperation of leadership, desperation for ideas, desperation for a way to move the country forward and embrace its diversity. That’s what Liz Cheney is trying, has been trying to tell them.”

“She has shown the leadership, which they are threatened by, as one of her caucus members put it, you know, ‘she’s like that girlfriend who doesn’t listen to you,’” he continued, ostensibly referring to a sexist comment from Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) after Cheney voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Kelly compared Cheney’s vote ― one of only ten Republican votes in favor of impeachment ― to seeing “your girlfriend on the opposition’s side” in the stands at a football game.

“Really? that’s your go-to with Liz Cheney? That tells you where we are,” Steele said.