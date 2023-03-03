What's Hot

PoliticsDonald TrumpMarjorie Taylor GreeneKevin McCarthy

Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Has Brutally Blunt Advice For Marjorie Taylor Greene

“Why do we listen to this crazy fool?" he wondered as he lit into the conspiracy theorist lawmaker.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele tore into Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) over her “national divorce” proposal.

The conspiracy theorist lawmaker, who spoke last year at a white nationalist event and is a close ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), says red states should separate from the blue ones.

“She has no clue what the hell she’s talking about,” Steele said on MSNBC on Thursday night. “Why do we listen to this crazy fool? Marjorie Taylor Greene, please just shut the hell up. Do us all a favor.”

He called her an “embarrassment” to both the party and the country.

Steele, part of the party’s “Never Trump” wing and a consistent critic of figures such as Greene, cited Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) when he addressed the “national divorce” idea last week.

“You know, I think Abraham Lincoln dealt with that kind of insanity,” Romney said, then dismissed Greene as part of the “loony right.”

“Mitt Romney said it best,” Steele said. “We fought that war. A Republican president lost his life over trying to save the union, and this fool wants to split it? So here we go. This is the kind of crazy that requires a lot of heavy thinking, because she isn’t.”

See more from MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour” below:

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

