Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, has spelled out exactly why he’s turning his back on the GOP and voting for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

In an op-ed for NBC News published Tuesday, Steele acknowledged he disagrees with Biden “on many issues and policies, sometimes vigorously.”

“But this election is not about those issues or policies,” he wrote. “Rather, it is about the course of a nation and the character of her people reflected in the leader they choose. I am asking my fellow Americans to consider what is in your best interests, and not Donald Trump’s.”

Steele, who has been a fierce critic of Trump throughout his administration, accused the president of exacerbating division, seeking the favors of dictators and embracing outdated economic principles.

“Trump has posited a single purpose for the GOP — the celebration of him,” he added, lamenting how the Republican Party has “given up its voice on things that mattered and instead bent the arc of the party towards the baser motives of one man, who is neither a Republican nor a conservative.”

Steele ended the editorial with the words of Martin Luther King Jr.

“A man dies when he refuses to take a stand for that which is true.”

“Character matters. Our vote matters. The leader we choose matters,” Steele concluded. “I cannot be silent, and I hope neither can you because we know a vote for Joe Biden is what is best for our country — because America matters.”