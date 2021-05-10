Former RNC Chair Agrees GOP Is One Of The World's Largest Anti-Democracy Forces

Former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele agreed Monday with MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace that the GOP has morphed into “one of the largest anti-Democratic movements in the world.”

Wallace and Steele were discussing Republican leaders’ repeated attacks on the presidential election and on party dissenters like Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) who support the choice of American voters and justice against Capitol rioters. You can watch their exchange at 1:20 in the clip above.

Wallace, who served as White House communications director to former President George W. Bush, played a clip of Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) hedging about the legitimacy of the presidential election results in an interview with Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.”

Wallace then turned to Steele: “Part of me wants to ask you if the Republicans now represent one of the largest, in terms of numbers, anti-democratic movements in the world.”

Steele fired back: “There’s no doubt about that. We’re streaming headlong into that truth about who Republicans are and how they see themselves right now.”

Republicans’ continued efforts to undermine American voters’ choice for the presidency is one of their key assaults on democracy, he said.

“How do you get [to] the rest of the country that’s sitting there, going, ‘Oh no, no, no, Joe Biden didn’t win, because Donald Trump told us so?’” Steele added. “As long as that narrative persists, we’re going to have ... a very difficult time holding that line on democracy because you’re going to have those folks ... buying into this idea that what they’re seeing happen didn’t happen.”

Wallace asked: “How do you make democracy something that the right cares about again?”

Steele responded: “One is what do good citizens out there decide to do. How do they stand up and respond?”

“The other part of that is the ballot box,” he said, later adding: “That’s where you have to overwhelm the system with your legitimate votes. At the end of the day, the numbers don’t lie. You can’t outrun 8 million more votes than the other guy.”

He added, “You can’t let up and you can’t sit down.”