Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Scorches Today's GOP With A Damning Question

Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, hit the current GOP with a scathing question while guest-hosting Chris Hayes’ show on MSNBC Friday night.

“What the hell is wrong with you?” Steele asked Republicans, as he examined the latest political developments on the Donald Trump-supporting right.

Steele suggested how national Republicans were subtly siding with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) ahead of his potential 2024 run for the GOP presidential nomination against Trump.

He then aired an old DeSantis ad of the governor praising Trump, contrasting it with the GOP book ban of “The Life of Rosa Parks” from schools in Duval County, Florida.

“There it is, the modern Republican Party in a nutshell: Reading MAGA B.S. to your kids while taking Rosa Parks out of our schools and libraries.”

