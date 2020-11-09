Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Says Republican Party Needs A 'Political Enema'

Michael Steele, former chair of the Republican National Committee, said it’s time to clean house within the GOP now that President Donald Trump has lost reelection to President-elect Joe Biden.

“It’s particularly disappointing when I see members of my party’s leadership sycophantically kowtow to an egomaniacal henchman who has one view of the world and that’s himself,” Steele told Larry Wilmore.

Steele, a senior adviser to the never-Trump conservative group The Lincoln Project which endorsed Biden, said he doesn’t want to fight his own party.

“But you gotta deal with stupid,” Steele said. “What the party’s gonna need when this is all said and done is a political enema. And I’m happy to deliver it.”

Steele also said he’s not planning to leave the party.

“They gotta deal with me, baby, I ain’t going nowhere until I decide to go somewhere,” he said. “And that’s how this works, I’ve been here since 1976.”

Watch the video below to hear Steele discuss how he might work with the incoming administration and where they might clash as well as the future of The Lincoln Project:

Calling all HuffPost superfans! Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter Join HuffPost