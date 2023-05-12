'You Ain't Ready, Baby': Ex-RNC Chair Gives Ron DeSantis A Blunt 2024 Warning

Former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele called CNN’s widely panned town hall event with Donald Trump “the final nail” in the 2024 GOP presidential primaries given how the former president dominated the event with his barrage of lies.

Other candidates just don’t stand a chance.

“I’m sorry, Ron DeSantis, if you’re thinking about running for president and you’re on that stage with that man?” he said. “Then you ain’t ready, baby. I’m sorry, you are not ready for that.”

Throw in several other GOP hopefuls all fighting for time during a debate, and Trump will be “shooting apples in a barrel,” Steele said.

“Just picking ’em off one-by-one, and when do they have a chance to retort?” he said. “He takes them all out.”

See more of his conversation with MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Mehdi Hasan below:

DeSantis has not yet announced whether he will run for president, but is widely expected to do so. While DeSantis was once a close Trump acolyte, he has increasingly come under fire from the former president as he gets closer to a potential run.