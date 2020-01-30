Ex-RNC Chair: I Know McConnell, And Trump’s Impeachment Trial Is ‘Pretty Much Over’

Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, on Wednesday claimed the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump over his Ukraine misconduct is “pretty much over.”
Steele, appearing on MSNBC, predicted no witnesses would be called to testify against Trump, despite Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) claiming Tuesday that Republicans don’t have enough votes to block Democrats from summoning them.
“There will be no more witnesses added to this conversation,” Steele said. “This is pretty much over. I mean, I think we just need to wrap our heads around that and think about the longer game to come.”
Steele, who served as RNC chair from 2009 to 2011 and is now a fierce critic of the Trump White House, said he’d based his prediction on a combination of Republican sources and his own experience.
Explained Steele:
“Having been in the room and know particularly how Mitch McConnell plays his game, he doesn’t mind this little float out there where he goes, ‘Oh, I don’t know if I’ve got all the votes yet.’ Alright? Head fake. McConnell knows every move he’s going to make before he makes it and the people in the room knows that when he’s done making those moves, it’s over. There’s no more ‘OK, you get to go out and play your game.’”