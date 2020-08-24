Michael Steele, former chair of the Republican National Committee, had some blunt words for members of the GOP who voted for and continue to support President Donald Trump.

Trump, he said, “is not now nor has he ever been a Republican.”

Speaking on MSNBC a day before the Republican National Convention, Steele warned:

“All y’all want to play this little game that Donald Trump is like you, you’re stupid. You’re being played. You’re getting punked. But what’s so bad about it is you’re complicit in your own punking.”

Steele also laughed at the idea that Trump intended to speak on each night of the event rather than just on the final night as was traditional.

“Can we stop pretending that this is going to be a Republican National Convention?” he asked. “This is Donald Trump’s reality TV moment.”

See Steele’s full comments in the clip above.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!