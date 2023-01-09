Strahan’s comments during “Fox NFL Sunday” came after Bayless – in the immediate aftermath of Hamlin’s frightening injury – questioned how the NFL would approach a decision on the game in a tweet last week.

The Fox Sports 1 analyst, who is no stranger to controversial comments, has since been mocked by Charles Barkley and was openly-criticized by “Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe.

Strahan appeared to join others who slammed Bayless’ comments on Sunday.

“There were things done here, by someone here at this network, that were inhumane,” Strahan said.

“And we sit here and talk about how good – and I’m sorry to take it this way, this route – but I just felt like sensible people and sensible human beings have a heart...”

Strahan later emphasized that attention should be shifted toward Hamlin’s recovery.

You can hear more of Strahan’s comments below.

"There were things done here, by someone here at this network, that were inhumane." pic.twitter.com/sXAUVkBALE — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) January 8, 2023

Hamlin, who remains hospitalized, has since had a breathing tube removed from him and has remotely communicated with fellow Buffalo Bills staff and players in recent days.

He wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday – his first statement since his cardiac arrest – that when “you put real love out into the world, it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” a nod to his #3 jersey number.