Michael Strahan Pretends To Be His Waxwork And Freaks People Out

Visitors to the Madame Tussauds waxwork museum in New York got a fright when what appeared to be the figures of Michael Strahan and Jimmy Fallon suddenly jumped out at them in surprise.

In the segment that aired on Thursday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” host Fallon and football Hall of Famer Strahan sat patiently still as people filed in to have their photo taken on a fake set of the late-night program.

Just before the camera clicked to take their snap, Fallon and “Good Morning America” anchor Strahan made their presence known ― to comical effect and the stunned screams of their unsuspecting victims.

Watch the video here:

And watch Strahan’s interview with Fallon here: