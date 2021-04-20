“That is the hardest, most challenging job I’ve ever had,” the Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end said, which you can see in the video below. “Football challenged me mentally and physically but this, just the overall pressure of it, you feel it a lot more than I ever felt on a football field.”

Strahan said the gig at first was “more intimidating” than when he walked in to the Giants locker room for the first time.

Strahan’s morning show career hasn’t always gone smoothly. He said in 2019 that he and Kelly Ripa, his co-host on “Live with Kelly and Michael,” stopped speaking when he left the show for “GMA.”

But he seems to be in a good place now.

“It’s not something that I can say I aspired to do, but now I absolutely love it,” Strahan told Fallon.