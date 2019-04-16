Michele Bachmann Hails ‘Godly’ Trump: We’ll Never See A More Biblical President

Former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) has “never seen a more biblical president” than President Donald Trump.
In comments posted online by Right Wing Watch, the evangelical former presidential candidate gushed that she was “so impressed” by Trump, specifically when it came to religion. She told the “Understanding The Times” radio program:
“He is highly biblical, and I would say to your listeners, we will in all likelihood never see a more godly, biblical president again in our lifetime. So we need to be not only praying for him, we need to support him, in my opinion, in every possible way that we can.”
Bachmann, who has served as one of Trump’s evangelical advisors, said she prayed to expose the “deep state,” a right-wing conspiracy theory that claims there are people in the government undermining Trump, Right Wing Watch reported. She also claimed these shadowy figures were working to “advance cultural and economic Marxism or to advance the goals of Islamic jihad, for instance.”
Given Trump’s less-than-Christian leanings and often-tenuous grasp of the Bible, Twitter critics were quick to question Bachmann: