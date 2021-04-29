Rudy Giuliani's Neighbor Becomes Twitter Star After 'Hilarious' Witness Account

An Upper East Side woman who is a tenant in Rudy Giuliani’s building found stardom online after she gave an impromptu press conference about the FBI raid on the former New York City mayor’s apartment.

Socialite Michele Herbert, 72, gave a play-by-play of her experience to the waiting press outside the building Wednesday after federal agents entered Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office. Giuliani, who was a personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump, has been under federal scrutiny and the subject of a Justice Department investigation over his business dealings with Ukraine.

“The funniest thing is, my ex-husband called me and said, ‘Have you seen what’s going on?’” said Herbert, who was married until 2017 to Larry Herbert, inventor of the Pantone color-matching system. “And he said, ‘No, look out your window.’”

She witnessed part of the raid and saw agents “bringing out a lot of stuff,” she told the press. Federal agents reportedly seized phones and electronic devices from the properties.

Rudy Guiliani's neighbor and witness to the FBI raid says her ex-husband called her and told her to "look out your window." pic.twitter.com/C6uR8p9jSi — The Recount (@therecount) April 28, 2021

Witness to the FBI raid of Rudy Giuliani’s apartment: “They were bringing out a lot of stuff.” pic.twitter.com/t3nbRnpX1p — The Recount (@therecount) April 28, 2021

Three clips of Herbert posted by The Recount had accumulated more than a million views by Wednesday evening.

Twitter users were besotted with the woman, who was deemed a “quintessential Upper East Side witness,” a classic New York character, prime material for the likes of “Seinfeld” and “Saturday Night Live,” and just plain fabulous.

This lady holding her own press conference is just amazing to watch. Classic 2021. No doubt #SNL writers are already working on drafts for a sketch for Saturday. @MileyCyrus as Michele Herbert could be epic. 🍿 https://t.co/PKzevVS0rT — Paul Rieckhoff (@PaulRieckhoff) April 28, 2021

Quintessential Upper East Side witness https://t.co/ojIaowXV2T — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) April 28, 2021

Even if you’re fully vaccinated, the CDC recommends that you do not communicate with your ex (unless the FBI is raiding your ex’s neighbor, Rudy Giuliani’s, place). https://t.co/hhBoFYbNfE — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) April 28, 2021

she should have been a Seinfeld character https://t.co/C9ATyuKyBP — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 28, 2021

Just walked up to the mic and started talking. Hilarious. https://t.co/R8UA2nhILA — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 28, 2021

I need a 7 part @Netflix miniseries on Michele Herbert now please. https://t.co/ulzRKNkkO6 — Graham V. (@Graham_Valdes) April 29, 2021

when I worked in local tv news I learned there are two types of new yorkers: the ones you couldn't pay to talk into a camera, and the ones you couldn't pay to stay away https://t.co/4uyEdOztSm — Rachel Holliday Smith (@rachelholliday) April 28, 2021

Here's a Michele Herbert quote from 2017 about the ex-husband she mentions, Pantone creator Larry Herbert: pic.twitter.com/DChcmrol4d — The Recount (@therecount) April 28, 2021

Get ready to fall in love. This woman, (probably a Rudy neighbor?) decides to start her own press conference.

Who should play her in the biopic? All ideas welcome. https://t.co/yfRJY4JjPv — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 28, 2021

The supporting characters in the Rudy raid really make the show



pic.twitter.com/TlTPDCH0TF — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 28, 2021

“I said, what is going on?” https://t.co/QuELolK1J4 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 28, 2021

This Giuliani neighbor just taking over the mic stand is the purest UES thing I’ve seen in a while https://t.co/zsFVoch9z5 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) April 28, 2021

Media and Twitter: please give us more Michele Herbert and less Tucker Carlson. https://t.co/T7BK8dKtpW — Paul Rieckhoff (@PaulRieckhoff) April 28, 2021