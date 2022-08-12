Michelle Branch Arrested On Domestic Assault Charge Following Split News

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” Branch said in a statement provided to multiple outlets.

“The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward,” she added. “With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

The couple married in 2019 and have two children together: 4-year-old Rhys James Carney and 6-month-old Willie Jacquet Carney.