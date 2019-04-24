Michelle Branch Posts Beautiful Breastfeeding Photo From Wedding Day

Michelle Branch got married this past weekend and in the process joined the ranks of one notable subset of multitasking women: breastfeeding brides.

The singer-songwriter wed the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney on April 20 in New Orleans. (The couple tied the knot at Marigny Opera House, a converted church where Solange Knowles married Alan Ferguson in 2014.) On Wednesday, Branch shared a lovely photo from her wedding day on Instagram.

Taken by photographer Katch Silva, the picture shows Branch breastfeeding her son Rhys at the venue while wearing her wedding gown and veil. The caption reads: “A baby has to eat when a baby has to eat.”

Carney and Branch, who also has a 13-year-old daughter named Owen with her ex-husband Teddy Landau, welcomed baby Rhys in August.

Many commenters praised the photo and even shared their own stories of breastfeeding on their wedding days. One remembered feeling “so worried about her spitting up on [my dress].” Others offered sentiments like “what a lovely photo” and “motherhood in all its glory.”