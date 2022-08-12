Michelle Branch Announces Split From Patrick Carney, Says She’s ‘Totally Devastated’

Carney and Branch visit SiriusXM Studio on Oct. 6, 2016 in New York City. Monica Schipper via Getty Images

Musician Michelle Branch is beyond “totally devastated” that she and husband Patrick Carney, the drummer for The Black Keys, are splitting.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” Branch said in a statement provided to People magazine.

“The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward,” she said. “With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

The “Everywhere” singer and Carney tied the knot in 2019, and have two children together: 4-year-old Rhys James Carney and 6-month-old Willie Jacquet Carney.

People magazine also reported that Branch posted a message to Twitter accusing Carney of cheating on her. She has since deleted the posts.

HuffPost has reached out to representatives for both musicians.

Things seemed better between the couple just seven weeks ago, when the “Goodbye to You” singer posted a sweet message to Carney on Father’s Day.

“This guy makes our world go around and we love him so,” she wrote on June 20, alongside a photo of the rocker holding their son.