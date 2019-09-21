Michelle Carter, Woman Who Told Boyfriend To Kill Himself, To Get Early Release

Michelle Carter, the Massachusetts woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter for the death of her boyfriend, will get an early release from prison despite being denied parole.
Carter, 22, is serving a 15-month sentence for her role in the death of Conrad Roy III, 18, who died by suicide in 2014 at Carter’s encouragement. She is serving a 15-month sentence, but will be released nearly two months early despite being denied parole. More from CNN:
Michelle Carter has earned “good time” that will move up her release to March 13 from May 5, Bristol County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jonathan Darling told CNN Friday in a statement. Inmates can earn as many as 10 days monthly for working at the jail and attending educational and other programs, he said.
Meantime, Carter’s appeal Thursday to be released after serving about half her sentence was denied by a two-member state parole board, according to a record of the decision provided by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security in Massachusetts.
Carter was 17 when she convinced Roy to kill himself. Roy was found dead in his car from self-inflicted carbon monoxide poisoning, and investigators found texts between the two that showed Carter had pushed her boyfriend to go through with the suicide.
“You have to just do it,” she texted him as Roy contemplated suicide, according to her arrest documents. “You have everything you need. There is no way you can fail. Tonight is the night. It’s now or never.”
Following Roy’s death, Carter texted a friend saying she was worried authorities would discover the texts and expressed concern she could face jail time.
In July, her attorneys filed a petition to the Supreme Court asking for her conviction to be overturned, The Washington Post reported. Her lawyer argues that Carter’s right to free speech shields her from criminal responsibility.
“It’s never in society’s best interest to incarcerate for the content of their speech where there was not a specific statute that criminalizes such speech at the time it was made,” Carter’s lawyer, Joseph Cataldo, told CNN Friday.