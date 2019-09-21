Michelle Carter, Woman Who Told Boyfriend To Kill Himself, To Get Early Release

Michelle Carter has earned “good time” that will move up her release to March 13 from May 5, Bristol County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jonathan Darling told CNN Friday in a statement. Inmates can earn as many as 10 days monthly for working at the jail and attending educational and other programs, he said.

Meantime, Carter’s appeal Thursday to be released after serving about half her sentence was denied by a two-member state parole board, according to a record of the decision provided by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security in Massachusetts.