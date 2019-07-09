Michelle Carter, Woman Who Told Boyfriend To Kill Himself, Files Supreme Court Appeal

“You have to just do it,” she texted him as Roy contemplated suicide, according to her arrest documents. “You have everything you need. There is no way you can fail. Tonight is the night. It’s now or never.”

Carter suggested different ways Roy could kill himself, and even admonished the teen when he expressed his reluctance to go through with it.

“You always say you’re gonna do it, but you never do,” she said in one text. “I just want to make sure tonight is the real thing.”