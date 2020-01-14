Twitter Users Drag Michelle Malkin For Claiming Prince Harry Is Emasculated

Conservative pundit Michelle Malkin is getting dragged on Twitter for a hot take about Prince Harry that wasn’t so hot.
On Monday, the right-wing firebrand felt obliged to comment on the decision of Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from royal duties.
However, Malkin’s comment turned out to be a bizarre tweet suggesting the Duchess of Sussex had somehow “emasculated” her hubby. The tweet included photos of Harry in his British Army uniform alongside images showing him in civilian clothes with Meghan.
Harry served in the British Army for 10 years. He went on two tours of Afghanistan and attained the rank of Captain before resigning his commission in 2015.
Though Malkin cited the photos as the “toxic impact of SJW feminism on Western man,” there’s no evidence that Meghan ― who Harry is not on record as dating until late 2016 ― had anything to do with him leaving the military.
Malkin may have wanted throw red meat at her base, but many Twitter users had a beef with the tweet.
Some just didn’t understand what Malkin was driving at.
Some had theories as to what really happened to Prince Harry.
Others threw shade at Malkin by sarcastically agreeing with her.
Others felt Malkin’s tweet raised more questions than answers.
But one tweet may have summed up the general reaction quite appropriately.