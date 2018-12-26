Michelle Obama may not be the first lady anymore, but she’s still one of our biggest style crushes.
The former FLOTUS has been serving some serious looks this year, like the stunning blue floral dress she wore for her official portrait unveiling, and the printed green frock she wore at the American Library Association Annual Conference in June.
Then, of course, there are all the suits she’s been rocking for her Becoming book tour. While she didn’t make many public appearances in the first half of the year, the former FLOTUS’s memoir was released in November, and she’s been busy promoting it all around the country.
Below, check out Obama’s most gorgeous ensembles of 2018:
February
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
June
Erika Goldring via Getty Images
October
Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
November: Jonathan Simkhai
Lorenzo Bevilaqua via Getty Images
November: Sally LaPointe
JIM YOUNG via Getty Images
November: Karen Walker
Sarah Morris via Getty Images
November: Christian Siriano
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
November
Paul Morigi via Getty Images
November
Paul Marotta via Getty Images
December: Adeam
Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
December: Givenchy
BEN STANSALL via Getty Images
December: Emilia Wickstead
Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images
December
Andy Cross via Getty Images
December
Andy Cross via Getty Images
December
Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty Images via Getty Images
December: Balenciaga Boots
Yahoo Style Deutschland
Michelle Obama Wearing American Designers