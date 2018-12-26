Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Style & Beauty

Michelle Obama's Best Looks Of 2018

The former FLOTUS has been serving some serious lewks this year.
By Julia Brucculieri
12/26/2018 05:45am ET

Michelle Obama may not be the first lady anymore, but she’s still one of our biggest style crushes.

The former FLOTUS has been serving some serious looks this year, like the stunning blue floral dress she wore for her official portrait unveiling, and the printed green frock she wore at the American Library Association Annual Conference in June.

Then, of course, there are all the suits she’s been rocking for her Becoming book tour. While she didn’t make many public appearances in the first half of the year, the former FLOTUS’s memoir was released in November, and she’s been busy promoting it all around the country.

Below, check out Obama’s most gorgeous ensembles of 2018:

February
SAUL LOEB via Getty Images
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama stand beside their portraits after their unveiling at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., Feb. 12.
June
Erika Goldring via Getty Images
Obama speaks during the Opening General Session of the 2018 American Library Association Annual Conference at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 22, in New Orleans, Louisiana.
October
Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
Obama on stage during NBC's "Today" Celebrates The International Day Of The Girl at Rockefeller Plaza on Oct.11, in New York City.
November: Jonathan Simkhai
Lorenzo Bevilaqua via Getty Images
The former FLOTUS sits with Robin Roberts for an interview on Nov. 13 in Chicago.
November: Sally LaPointe
JIM YOUNG via Getty Images
The former U.S. first lady speaks at the opening of her multi-city book tour at the United Center in Chicago, on Nov. 13.
November: Karen Walker
Sarah Morris via Getty Images
Obama surprises students and teachers at Para Los Niños on Nov. 15, 2018 in Los Angeles.
November: Christian Siriano
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
The author appears onstage with Tracee Ellis Ross at Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama at the Forum on Nov. 15 in Inglewood, California.
November
Paul Morigi via Getty Images
The former first lady discusses her new book Becoming at Capital One Arena on Nov. 17, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
November
Paul Marotta via Getty Images
Obama discusses her new book with Michelle Norris in front of a sold out audience of more than 20,000 people at TD Garden on Nov. 24, in Boston, Massachusetts.
December: Adeam
Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
The former first lady visits The Lower Eastside Girls Club to meet and greet the members and discuss her new book on Dec. 1, in New York City.
December: Givenchy
BEN STANSALL via Getty Images
Obama smiles during a visit to Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School in London on Dec. 3, to discuss education issues during her book tour.
December: Emilia Wickstead
Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images
Obama acknowledges the crowd at the Royal Festival Hall in London during her visit to the UK to publicize her memoir, which tells of her personal journey to becoming First Lady and her time in the White House.
December
Andy Cross via Getty Images
Obama dances with Children's Hospital Colorado patient Emma Jones, 14, ahead of her book signing event later in the day at the Tattered Cover on Dec. 13, in Denver, Colorado.
December
Andy Cross via Getty Images
The former FLOTUS and actress Reese Witherspoon have a laugh together on stage during Becoming: An Intimate Conversation at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on Dec. 13.
December
Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty Images via Getty Images
Obama speaks during her book tour stop at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, on Dec. 14.
December: Balenciaga Boots
Yahoo Style Deutschland
The former first lady with Sarah Jessica Parker for a discussion about her memoir, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Michelle Obama Wearing American Designers
MORE:
Arts and EntertainmentCelebritiesMichelle ObamaFirst Lady of the United States