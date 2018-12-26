Michelle Obama may not be the first lady anymore, but she’s still one of our biggest style crushes.

The former FLOTUS has been serving some serious looks this year, like the stunning blue floral dress she wore for her official portrait unveiling, and the printed green frock she wore at the American Library Association Annual Conference in June.

Then, of course, there are all the suits she’s been rocking for her Becoming book tour. While she didn’t make many public appearances in the first half of the year, the former FLOTUS’s memoir was released in November, and she’s been busy promoting it all around the country.

Below, check out Obama’s most gorgeous ensembles of 2018: