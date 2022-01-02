Michelle Obama And Her 'Boo' Barack Ring In 2022 With A Whole New Vibe

Happy New Year from the Obamas. Scott Olson via Getty Images

May we all enter into 2022 with just a sliver of the energy former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are bringing into the new year.

Looking happy, healthy and sock-less (or did Barack invest in some no-shows?) the couple celebrated New Year’s Eve in style, rocking matching themed 2022 glasses and coordinating all-black ensembles.

With her hand draped over her “boo” Barack, who pulled her in close, Michelle Obama sent her millions of followers well-wishes to close out 2021.

“Happy New Year from me and my boo! Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health,” she wrote Saturday evening alongside the photo, which has already racked up over 4 million likes on Instagram.

Happy New Year from me and my boo! 🎉🥳 Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health. pic.twitter.com/FRR0DDZjw9 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 1, 2022

Earlier in the day, Barack also sent out a New Year’s Day tweet about why he’s “hopeful” heading into 2022.

“This year will undoubtedly have its challenges, just like 2021 did,” he wrote. “But we’ve made it this far — and I still believe we can build a brighter future together. Happy New Year!”

I’m hopeful about 2022. This year will undoubtedly have its challenges, just like 2021 did. But we’ve made it this far—and I still believe we can build a brighter future together. Happy New Year! — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 1, 2022

While the Obamas didn’t reveal any additional details about their celebration ― we can only imagine they observed the holiday to the soundtrack of Barack’s recent faves Lil Nas X and Bad Bunny ― they were recently spotted on vacation.

The family enjoyed their annual holiday trip to Hawaii, where Barack was born and spent most of his childhood, earlier this month.

The former president and the couple’s daughters ― 20-year-old Sasha and 23-year-old Malia ― were photographed soaking up the sun while paddleboarding in the ocean off the island of Oahu.

But, naturally, the internet had much to say about the new couple pic, with many deeming it their all-time favorite snap of the duo.

Y’all! Mom and Dad are fly as HAYLE! 🥰 https://t.co/1s7pzTC3R9 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 2, 2022

I‘m pretty sure this is my favorite picture of them ever. That vibe. — Deborah BlakeDempsey (@DebtheWise) January 1, 2022

I think the coolest thing about @MichelleObama and @BarackObama is that they really do dig each other. I like that. https://t.co/JqdoQ5nZyk — ken olin (@kenolin1) January 2, 2022

That post-Presidential glow looks amazing on them both. https://t.co/SrdvlmDb1C — stas 🥂 (@AstasiaWill) January 2, 2022

This is the best tweet of the New Year. https://t.co/evVXIN6oLc — Holland Taylor (@HollandTaylor) January 2, 2022

Michelle Obama’s post arrived shortly after the couple paid tribute to “Golden Girls” star Betty White, who died Friday just a few weeks before her 100th birthday.

The former first lady shared a sweet throwback photo of the comedy icon and the late Obama family dog, Bo, during a visit to the White House back in 2012, which Barack later shared on his own account.

“Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh,” she wrote. “Barack and I join so many around the world who will miss the joy she brought to the world. I know our Bo is looking forward to seeing her up in heaven.”