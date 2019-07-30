Michelle And Barack Obama Share Touching Birthday Tributes To Her Mom

Barack Obama joined his wife Michelle Obama in publicly wishing her mother Marian Robinson a happy birthday.

The former president and first lady both used Instagram to pay sweet tribute to Robinson, who turns 82 on Tuesday.

Michelle Obama shared this undated throwback snap of her mom:

“Whenever I see this picture, and the look in my mother’s eyes, I wonder if she has any idea what’s coming in the decades ahead,” the former first lady captioned the image. “Real love and real loss, children and grandchildren who’d keep her on her toes, a wild ride to places she’d only read about or seen on television.”

Michelle Obama wrote that she also saw “something else in those eyes, something that guided me every day from the moment I was born—her unflappable belief that whatever came her way, she’d manage it.”

Barack Obama, meanwhile, noted in a separate post that people had “probably seen” his mother-in-law in photos of the family attending official events like the White House Easter Egg Rolls and Christmas tree lightings.

“But what you haven’t seen is the way she’s been there for us every day ― not just for Michelle and our daughters, but for me, too,” he wrote. “I’ve always appreciated her steadiness, her perspective, and the way a wisecrack from her reverberates around the room.”

“Happy birthday, Marian ― here’s to many more,” he added.