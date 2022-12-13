What's Hot

Brittney Griner's Agent Describes Moment Star Reunited With Her Wife

New York Parents ‘Fear The Worst’ After Son Goes Missing While Studying In France

Vladimir Putin Cancels End-Of-Year Press Conference As Russian Anti-War Feeling Grows

Texas Suspends Men's Basketball Coach Chris Beard Over Family Violence Charge

Brendan Fraser Reveals 'No One's Ever’ Said His Name Correctly His Entire Career

Iowa Court Blocks State's 'Fetal Heartbeat' Law From Being Reinstated

DOJ Special Counsel Probing Trump Serves Subpoena To Georgia Secretary Of State

White House Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene For Saying She'd Have 'Won' Jan. 6 Riot

Emily Blunt Shares Foul-Mouthed Advice Tom Cruise Gave Her During Film Shoot

BTS K-Pop Star Begins 18 Months Of Military Duty At Frontline Boot Camp

What To Do If You Think You're Being Tracked By An Unknown AirTag

Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Settles Lawsuits Over Shooting

Entertainment
Barack Obama Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Says Barack Obama Shattered Her Idea Of Romance In First Hawaii Visit

The former first lady told Jimmy Kimmel that her "Brady Bunch" image of Hawaii failed to materialize.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Michelle Obama had expectations for her first visit to Hawaii with then-boyfriend Barack Obama ― and the future president shattered them all. (Watch the video below.)

The former first lady told Jimmy Kimmel on Monday that she was a second-year law associate dreading another Chicago winter when Obama invited her to meet his grandparents, “Toot” (Madelyn Dunham) and “Gramps” (Stanley Dunham), for Christmas in Hawaii.

She had never been but had seen the iconic “Brady Bunch” episodes there. She pictured leis and hula dancing, and anticipated having cocktails and long walks on the beach.

But the reality proved entirely different. “I don’t see a beach anywhere. I don’t see Greg Brady. I see nothing that I was expecting,” the “Becoming” author recalled.

She said she quickly became entrenched in Toot and Gramps’ routine. They ate tuna and sweet-pickle sandwiches two days in a row on TV trays. They did jigsaw puzzles and watched “60 Minutes” on the third.

And all she kept thinking was, “Dude, where’s the romantic stuff?” she said. Until she had an epiphany.

“I thought romance and love was mai tais and sunsets on the beach but Barack was showing me that family was important, that he showed up for his family and he continued to show up for our family in the same way,” Obama said.

Her anecdote came by way of her new book, “The Light We Carry,” and a chapter called “Partnering Well.”

Check out what she had to say about her husband’s pals ― or “old stoner friends from the neighborhood” as Kimmel called them ― who visit when the Obamas take their annual holiday vacation.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community